Callahan beats the heat


Categories: Sport, Tennis
Tags:
Brett Goodwin prepares a backhand return. PHOTOS: Emma Hillier

WITH the temperature hitting 33 degrees and humidity hovering around 60 per cent at Wangaratta Lawn Tennis Club on Saturday afternoon, conditions proved taxing for some.

But not for Kevin Callahan, who took section one by storm with a full round of 24 games.

Callahan’s consistent play over the day, along with his flat forehand and deft lobs, left his opponents reeling, none more so than Phil Peck who finished in second with 20/17.

Peter Mulrooney was somewhat despondent after finishing the day in third with 20/18.

The rumblings under the oak tree were all about how he did not gain an increase in rankings after the fine efforts he displayed.

In fourth position and warming up well for Country Week was Barry Sullivan on 16 games, followed by John Brunner (14).

The full version of this story can be read in the print edition of the Wangaratta Chronicle of Wednesday, 8 February, 2017 Click here to access current digital edition

see your ad here

Search North East Directory

Quickly search over 1,800 local business listings to find the product or service you need

Want to read this story in full on your computer, tablet or phone?