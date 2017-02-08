Callahan beats the heat



WITH the temperature hitting 33 degrees and humidity hovering around 60 per cent at Wangaratta Lawn Tennis Club on Saturday afternoon, conditions proved taxing for some.

But not for Kevin Callahan, who took section one by storm with a full round of 24 games.

Callahan’s consistent play over the day, along with his flat forehand and deft lobs, left his opponents reeling, none more so than Phil Peck who finished in second with 20/17.

Peter Mulrooney was somewhat despondent after finishing the day in third with 20/18.

The rumblings under the oak tree were all about how he did not gain an increase in rankings after the fine efforts he displayed.

In fourth position and warming up well for Country Week was Barry Sullivan on 16 games, followed by John Brunner (14).

