Weaners mean business in buoyant cattle market



Categories:

Tags:

THERE was no shortage of smiling faces at Wangaratta’s biggest cattle sale of the year last week, with buoyant prices seeing the 4028 weaners sold fetching near $5 million.

Retired Moyhu dairy farmer Greg Hayes and Moyhu farmer David Baker were among those who praised the staging of the first ever consecutive two-day Blue Ribbon Weaner Sale where steers were sold the first day and heifers the next.

“It worked well and I think the 4000 locally bred weaners we’ve seen has been a great show of strength in the local cattle industry,” Greg said.

David agreed, particularly pleased with the prices his wife Louise achieved for the 18 steers and 17 heifers she sold.

“She got really good prices…an average of $1060 for each of the heifers,” David said.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Print

Email

