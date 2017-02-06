WDCA’s youth to drive CW for years



Categories:

Tags:

WANGARATTA and District Cricket Association Melbourne country week team won just the one game but the foundation is set for future teams to learn from the experience.

WDCA played Warragul on Thursday and after posting 114 and taking two quick wickets before tea, Warragul went on to make 273 runs in reply and hand WDCA their third loss of the week.

Ten of the 17 players that played in the team throughout the week were under 23 years of age and with exposure to the higher standard of cricket can only benefit the league, country week captain Kent Braden said.

“It was obviously disappointing to win just the one game on Tuesday, but we were also in with a chance against Central Gippsland and Goulburn Murray on the Monday and Wednesday but couldn’t execute,” Braden said.

“It wasn’t a complete loss however; we found a couple of players in Sam Gladstone who had a very good week and Fraser Ellis as well he adapted well to the next level.”

Braden said the WDCA will be able to take last week’s findings into next year.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Print

Email

