Perfect for a beer…or two

SATURDAY’S third annual Ales on the Ovens beer fest in Wangaratta’s Apex Park had plenty to cheer about.

And it wasn’t just because of an endless and varied supply of cold, boutique brews from 15 craft brewers, to help quench the thirst as the afternoon temperature pushed to 35 degrees Celsius.

The eclectic assortment of shaded lounge chairs and hay bales offered patrons a novel environment to sit back and relax in good company, taking in the entertaining sounds of the seven live bands performing throughout the day.

While smiling children soaked up water fights and other organised activities, food vans were kept busy by hungry patrons, mostly from the local region, but some having travelled from as far as Melbourne and Sydney.

For Wangaratta’s Christine Peterson and fellow locals, the event is firmly implanted on the social calendar.

