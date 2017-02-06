Lakers almost pull it off



Categories:

Tags:

SETTING a big run total is just one piece of the puzzle, being able to defend it on a similar ground, conditions and against fierce competition adds to the spectacle of cricket, and it is something Yarrawonga Mulwala Lakers have down pat and to which they used to almost steal an outright win against Benalla Bushrangers.

After a scorching 69 runs from co-captain Matt Knight, and valuable performances from Marcus Hargreaves (40), Josh Vagg (33) and Corey McIntosh (32) the Lakers set the Bushrangers 249 for first innings points at Benalla Showgrounds.

The defence started quickly and efficiently with Lakers opening bowlers Angus McMillan and James Irvine snaring a wicket each before the Bushrangers hit the scoreboard.

Irvine struck again quickly, and the Bushrangers were 3/6 in the blink of an eye.

Wade King and Bushrangers captain Sam Gladstone steadied the sinking ship with a 29-run partnership, before King was removed for 20 runs as the first victim of Matt McCabe.

Gladstone, Tom Webster and Vaughan Kirk all lost their wickets in quick bunches as the home side fell to 7/49.

