Health cash hope

THE outcome of Wangaratta public hospital’s bid for State Government funding for a multi-million dollar redevelopment deemed crucial to meet the region’s increasing health demands could be known as early as this month.

Jaclyn Symes (MLC, Northern Victoria) told the Wangaratta Chronicle on Friday that she hoped to have an outcome for Northeast Health Wangaratta’s application “in the coming weeks”.

The Labor Party upper house member, together with Wangaratta’s state lower house Nationals MP Tim McCurdy (MLA, Ovens Valley), have offered bi-partisan support for NHW’s bid for a share of the State Government’s Regional Health Infrastructure Fund.

Ms Symes said the $200 million fund was “a great opportunity for country hospitals that have been neglected and Wangaratta Hospital is at the top of my priority list”.

NHW is seeking $15.1m for stage one of a $21m two-stage redevelopment to meet the increasing needs of the 90,000 people within the catchment it serves.

The redevelopment would see an increase of 22 acute medical beds to a total of 49 – doubling the emergency care unit from four to eight beds, bring about two renal dialysis chairs, one sub acute bed, 10 emergency department cubicles and four more outpatient consulting rooms.

