Five decades tinkering with cars celebrated


Categories: People and Lifestyle
Tags:
EXPERIENCE APLENTY: Ovens Ford spare parts manager Adrian Kiker will notch up 50 years of working in the local car industry today. PHOTO: Emma HillierEXPERIENCE APLENTY: Ovens Ford spare parts manager Adrian Kiker will notch up 50 years of working in the local car industry today. PHOTO: Emma Hillier

MUCH to his mother’s dismay at the time, Adrian Kiker left school to take up a five year motor mechanics apprenticeship as a teenager with Carmody’s Motors.

Today, he notches up 50 years working in the local motoring industry, and the Ovens Ford spare parts manager remains as passionate as ever about cars.

Adrian said his love for automobiles was cemented at the age of 13, tinkering with a neighbour’s Austin A40.

“I had always liked cars but pulling the Austin apart and putting it back together…that’s when I decided what I wanted to do,” he recalled.

“I’ve had a lot of cars over the years…I wouldn’t want to count how many I have had, actually,” he added with a laugh.

“I have restored cars in the past and build cars for other people on weekends.

“Often they’ll buy something, realise they don’t have the time or parts to do it and ask if I can lend a hand with the mechanical side of things.”

The full version of this story can be read in the print edition of the Wangaratta Chronicle of Monday, 6 February, 2017 Click here to access current digital edition

see your ad here

Search North East Directory

Quickly search over 1,800 local business listings to find the product or service you need

Want to read this story in full on your computer, tablet or phone?