Colts shrug off fatigue with yet another victory

PLENTY of positives came out of the City Colts’ victory over Delatite.

With four players recovering from a heavy week at Melbourne country week, the Colts shot into gear.

After Fraser Ellis removed Joel Sanford last week the Colts were chasing another nine wickets and they wasted no time in picking up where they left off as Jacob Beattie and Ellis took a wicket each.

Mitch Howe had Lachie Christopher caught out by Ollie Willett and Delatite had fallen to 4/32.

Earl Ree-Goodings and Mitch Purcell combined for 67 runs, but a Dylan Adams breakthrough that had Ree-Goodings out for 57 proved the catalyst for the match as the Colts took the remaining five wickets for 34 runs.

“It came down to our execution, the feeling in the group was good, we knew we had to be ready to be tight in the field, but we just bowled a little too short and wide and Ree-Goodings cut us away too often,” Colts captain Kent Braden said.

