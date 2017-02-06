Bree’s top arts honour for Life That Glows



A SWEET stop-motion animation made by a Wangaratta student will be among the works featured at the prestigious Top Arts exhibition this year.

Galen Catholic College graduate Bree Ramsay’s work, entitled Life That Glows, was selected from hundreds of VCE student projects and will be on display at the National Gallery of Victoria’s Ian Potter Centre from March 24 to July 16.

Inspired by David Attenborough’s documentary of the same title and AA Milne’s Winnie the Pooh, Bree hand created several props from book pages over three weeks before photographing the scenes and putting the animation together in iMovie.

Bree, who also completed painting works for her studio arts class last year, used her iPhone to capture the images, saying it was better than a professional camera with the dark colouring of the piece.

“I found it quite limiting creating one picture so that’s why I decided to do the animation,” she said.

“I got really good feedback and I was shortlisted for Top Arts, which was huge for me anyway.

“To actually get in is completely up to the judges and whether or not they like what you’ve done so it’s a pretty big honour.”

The 19-year-old has accepted a place at the Victoria College of the Arts this year and will be studying a Bachelor of Fine Arts (Animation).

The video can be viewed at www.youtube.com/watch?v=fzoV5S1t3kw.

