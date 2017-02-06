A star is born



Categories:

Tags:

SHE has been well known to her hometown fan base for years now, but Darcy Vescio became a household name throughout the nation on Friday night after an incredible four-goal AFL Women’s debut.

Vescio’s skill and poise were elite from the outset in a best on ground display for Carlton, which thrashed arch rival Collingwood by 35 points in Friday night’s first official AFLW match.

In front of a full house at Ikon Park, Vescio kicked the Blues’ first goal after Collingwood had made the early running, converting a free kick from close range.

But it was Vescio’s second major, nearing quarter time, that truly highlighted her star status.

With the ball heading towards the boundary line, Vescio gathered it cleanly and centred it towards the goal square, were a stoppage ensued.

At the resulting ball up, the former Whorouly and Myrtleford footballer plucked the ball out of the air and quickly got it on her boot for another goal to give the Blues a 10-point advantage.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Print

Email

