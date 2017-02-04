Double the fun at St Bernard’s



A SPECIAL brand of moral support was never far away for eight youngsters who enjoyed their first day at St Bernard’s Primary School on Thursday.

The foundation area at the Williams Road school this year includes four sets of twins, Isabella and Michael Sacco, Thomas and Emily McCully, Charli and Holly Rees, and Luke and Charlie O’Brien.

Decked out in their shiny black shoes and brand new uniforms, the excited group was only too happy to pose for a photo to celebrate what principal Patricia Boak said was a rare occurrence.

“We’ve never had four sets of twins in one area of the school,” Mrs Boak said.

She said St Bernard’s had worked closely with the parents of each set of twins to decide whether it was best for them to be in the same or separate classrooms, and had arranged classes accordingly.

The O’Brien twins said they loved being able to share the excitement of the first day, and having a mate when it came to playtime in the schoolyard, with the pair especially hoping for a game of cricket this year.

The four sets of twins were among 45 foundation students who started at St Bernard’s yesterday, and Mrs Boak said the school’s $2.2 million redevelopment works would see the youngest students enjoying their new buildings by the end of the year.

