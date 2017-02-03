Pearce rapt to captain Demons



Bright’s Daisy Pearce is getting ready to live out a dream as she leads Melbourne onto Casey Fields in the Demons’ round one AFLW fixture against the Brisbane Lions on Sunday.

Pearce, who was named Melbourne’s captain last month, said it was a huge honour and one she didn’t expect despite captaining the team in exhibition series matches from 2013-16.

“I was pretty strong on it and I had a conversation with our coach, Mick Stinear, that I didn’t want (the captaincy) to just roll over, because it was a completely new team and program – a new beginning in a lot of ways,” Pearce said in an interview with Melbourne FC.

“It’s nice to know that (my leadership) was noticed and the other girls had the confidence in me to be captain.”

Pearce said preparations for the season had been a hard slog but players coped thanks to the resources available to them.

“It’s been really exciting from that level, when you’ve got the right support around you, it makes it all good,” she said

