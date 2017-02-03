Only bare shelves as door closes on city’s independent supermarket



Categories:

Tags:

THE doors of Steve and Linda’s Wangaratta IGA closed for the final time last night.

The shelves were bare after just four days of a special discount sale that was offered in an attempt to clear the shelves prior to the handover of keys on February 9.

The sale did its job – the store was swamped by shoppers in a scene reminiscent of some kind of disaster movie or an approaching apocalypse.

The final remnants of stock in the bottle shop were snapped up by another retailer with that department’s shutters coming down by yesterday morning.

For Steve and Linda it was an understandably emotional time – the death of a family business after 14 years of operation.

“I just want to thank our staff again and our loyal customers who had become like family over the last 14 years,” Steve told the Wangaratta Chronicle.

“We wish you all the best; we will miss you.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Print

Email

