More than froth and bubble at beer fest

A HARD earned thirst needs a big cold beer, but these days it seems punters are forgoing the mass produced stuff in favour of a hand-crafted brew.

It’s a trend local brewers like James Booth from Black Dog Brewery have been switched on to right from the start, turning out top tasting beer from his home base at Taminick.

At Saturday’s Ales on the Ovens craft beer festival in Wangaratta, James looks forward to introducing anyone who is yet to jump on the bandwagon to his selection of specialty brews, including Lazy Dog Ale, Howling Pale Ale and Dead Dog Stout.

They are named and branded in honour of the Booth family’s cheeky mongrel Macca, who sadly passed away in 2015.

James has been involved in Ales on the Ovens since it began and he’s looking forward to the third incarnation, having seen a lot of work go into improving the festival each year.

“To have an event like this in our own backyard is pretty fantastic,” he said.

ALES on the Ovens craft beer festival will be held at Wangaratta’s Apex Park from 11am until 8pm Saturday. The family friendly event will showcase more than 15 craft brews, wines and spirits with live entertainment all day, activities for kids including a petting zoo, and a wide variety of festival fare. Tickets are available at the gate or go to www.alesontheovens.com.au.

