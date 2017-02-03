Making history

DARCY Vescio is set to make history tonight.
The inaugural season of AFLW kicks off at Ikon Park at 7.45pm, with Vescio’s Carlton side taking on arch-rival Collingwood, and the Blues forward can’t wait.
Amid the routine of her full time job as a graphic designer and training, Vescio has been swamped with media attention throughout the week, but the 23-year-old is keeping an even keel.
“It’s been a pretty wild week as you can imagine,” Vescio said.
“At the moment I’m trying to stay relaxed and treat the week as normal as possible.
“Obviously I get little bursts of attention excitement every now and then, but I’m trying to stay relatively calm.