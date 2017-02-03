Lakers hit back



TALK about unfamiliar territory.

Heading into its round nine clash against Benalla Bushrangers, Yarrawonga Mulwala was in the midst of a slump – on a three-game losing streak for the first time in seven years.

Given the success that the Lakers have enjoyed in junior ranks over that period, it’s a safe bet that none of the players – barring Marcus Hargreaves, who has been with the club since its arrival in the WDCA in 2008 – had ever lost three matches in a row.

For a club that has contested the A grade finals for the past six seasons, winning three Geoff Welch Cups in that time, such a slide came as a reality check for co-captain Matt Knight.

“It’s certainly unusual for us as a club, and something that we’re not proud of,” Knight said.

“Coming into this round we made a point of recognising where we are at, and realising that if we want to secure a finals position we have to start winning games.

