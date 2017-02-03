HOUSE PRICE JUMP



LAND locked greenfield acreage on the rural city’s outskirts has made house prices in Wangaratta the most expensive in the region.

Real Estate Institute of Victoria (REIV) statistics released this week show the median house price in Wangaratta is $327,000 – some $34,000 higher than any other city or town in the North East.

The December figure was also $27,000 more than the previous quarter for Wangaratta.

At least one local real estate agent believes that the growing demand from metropolitan homebuyers seeking a tree change, mixed with a limited availability of established homes are the catalysts for the price hike.

Garry Nash of Garry Nash and Co said the shortage of land is due to a wait on planning amendments expected to be made with the North West and South Wangaratta Growth Structure Plans.

The Rural City of Wangaratta Council has told the Wangaratta Chronicle that the number and complexity of objections to rezoning moving forward will be the greatest factor on how quickly land will become available to build on.

