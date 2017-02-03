Froome for improvement



THE predicted two-horse race between cycling superstars Chris Froome and Esteban Chaves failed to materialise on the climb up Falls Creek yesterday afternoon, with Aussie ace Damien Howson claiming victory in the mountaintop finish to stage one of the Herald Sun Tour.

Howson and Frenchman Kenny Ellissonde went off the front of the peloton with around 15km to go, chasing down breakaway leader Steve Lampier of JLT-Condor.

With TeamSky, led by Froome, in hot pursuit, Howson and Ellissonde maintained a one-minute gap during the tense final climb.

Howson made his own successful attack on Ellissonde with 3km to race and eventually crossed the finish line on his own in a time of 4.33.54.

Australian national team member Jai Hindley put in a stunning performance at just 20 years of age to come in second, 32 seconds adrift, with Ellissonde a further 15 seconds back in third place.

Fellow national team member Michael Storer was fourth, with Chaves and Froome 1.10 and 1.11 behind Howson in fifth and sixth place respectively.

