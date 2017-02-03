Abiding by their code



Categories:

Tags:

RURAL City of Wangaratta councillors will be required to adhere to a set of rules once a Code of Conduct is adopted on Monday.

Under the legislation amendment in the Local Government Act 1989, brought in during 2016, it is now compulsory for councillors to sign the document.

Two key features in the code include the treatment of other councillors and council staff with “integrity” and “respect”.

This will involve councillors supporting fellow councillors and staff if they are treated unfairly or without respect, and they must also be open to constructive feedback.

The code asks councillors to be responsive and courteous in dealing with each other.

It asks those who sign it not to make comments which are personally offensive, derogatory or defamatory.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Print

Email

