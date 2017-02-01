Risk takers

Alcohol and drugs remain in the mix for some drivers


WANGARATTA police were generally pleased with the behaviour of drivers over the Australia Day long weekend despite a number of drivers taking “unacceptable risks”.

More than 140 driving offences were detected during Operation Amity, a five-day police road safety campaign that ran from last Wednesday until Sunday.

Victoria Police statistics show 98 drivers were caught speeding, while six drivers returned positive alcohol breath tests while travelling in the Wangaratta police service area.

Meanwhile, three drivers tested positive to drugs and 15 infringement notices were issued for unregistered vehicles.

Acting Sergeant Patrick Murray of Wangaratta Highway Patrol said while there were no fatalities or serious collisions, it was disappointing that some drivers took unacceptable risks.

“It is unacceptable that there were six drink drivers and three drug driving offences,” he said.

