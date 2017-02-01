PHOTO GALLERY: Preps start first days of school



Categories:

Tags:

HUNDREDS of preps began primary school yesterday, with mixed emotions felt by parents and students alike as the educational journey began.

More photos will appear in Friday’s Chronicle.

EXCITED: Annabelle Johanson was looking forward to her first day of school and was dropped off by mum Danae Henderson. PHOTO: Emma Hillier FIRST DAY: Codie Lauren was on hand to help his son, Dodge, 5, get settled in Mrs Lowen’s classroom. PHOTO: Emma Hillier BYE DAD: Mia Zachariou, 5, started her first day at Wangaratta Primary School with some drawing before saying goodbye to her dad, Paris Zachariou. PHOTO: Emma Hillier BIG STEP: Mum Sharon Greaves got ready to say goodbye to daughter, Abigail. NEW START: Prep Blake Kantor (left) was excited about starting school, farewelled on the day by parents Jo and Leon Kantor, and his sister, Milla. ALL SMILES: Alicia Ledger got a hug from her son, Hayden Ledger. OFF TO SCHOOL: Harper Miller, 5, flanked by parents Brad and Cindy, was all smiles as she walked towards the gates of St Patrick’s Primary School yesterday for her first day of school.

Harper was among 38 preps at St Pats, and hundreds in the rural city, embarking on their school journey yesterday. PHOTO: Emma Hillier