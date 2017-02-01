

THERE has been a changing of the guard at Moyhu, with the Hoppers set to head in a new direction under coach John Paola.

The Hoppers have farewelled former mentor Nathan Waite and his assistant, Michael Kreun, along with ex-skipper Ryan Craig.

Four-time club best and fairest winner Jaimon McGeehan and forward Tyler Walshe, who played just 14 games between them in 2016, have also departed.

But Paola and newly appointed assistant coach Corey Smith are confident the Hoppers won’t be taking a backward step in 2017.

“In terms of what we’ve lost, most of the guys who left didn’t play a whole lot last year,” Smith said.

“The recruits we have brought in are all guys who are ready to play, so I’m confident that we have improved our list.

