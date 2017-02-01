Maintaining the rage

By SAMANTHA DICK


NOT GIVING UP: Senator Derryn Hinch met with #ENOUGHISENOUGH co-founders Tania Maxwell (left) and Carol Roadknight in Wangaratta on Monday. PHOTO: Shane DouthieNOT GIVING UP: Senator Derryn Hinch met with #ENOUGHISENOUGH co-founders Tania Maxwell (left) and Carol Roadknight in Wangaratta on Monday. PHOTO: Shane Douthie

“MAINTAIN the rage.”

That was the advice newly elected Senator Derryn Hinch gave to #ENOUGHISENOUGH co-founders Tania Maxwell and Carol Roadknight on Monday in Wangaratta.

The Justice Party leader, who built his political career by challenging major flaws in the federal justice system, said his meeting with the #ENOUGHISENOUGH campaigners was a “success”.

However, he also said there is a lot more that needs to be done for Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews to act upon their fight for bail reform.

“When the Bourke Street tragedy happened, I sent out a tweet that said ‘My heart aches for Melbourne. If this man was on bail all hell will, and should, break loose’,” Senator Hinch said.

“Nobody was surprised when they found out that he was out on bail.”

 

