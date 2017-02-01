City on world cycling stage

Road closures will apply in rural city

By SAMANTHA DICK


WINNERS ARE GRINNERS: Cycling champion Chris Froome (centre) with (left) Colombian champion Esteban Chaves and (right) two-time winner Simon Gerrans of Mansfield at the launch of the Jayco Herald Sun Tour in Melbourne yesterday. PHOTO: Jean-Pierre RoncoWINNERS ARE GRINNERS: Cycling champion Chris Froome (centre) with (left) Colombian champion Esteban Chaves and (right) two-time winner Simon Gerrans of Mansfield at the launch of the Jayco Herald Sun Tour in Melbourne yesterday. PHOTO: Jean-Pierre Ronco

THE sporting world will be watching Wangaratta on Thursday as professional cyclists commence stage one of this year’s Jayco Herald Sun Tour.

The route begins at 10:30am in Apex Park and takes competitors on the Great Alpine Road through Myrtleford, then Bright, Tawonga Gap and Mount Beauty, ending with a gruelling 29km climb up to Falls Creek.

Internationally acclaimed competitor and three-time Tour de France winner, Chris Froome, Colombian champion Esteban Chaves, and two-time winner Simon Gerrans of Mansfield are a few of the big names expected to draw a crowd.

Mayor of the Rural City of Wangaratta, Cr Ken Clarke, said he is pleased to have Australia’s oldest cycling stage race start in Wangaratta.

“The Jayco Herald Sun Tour gets national and international coverage, which could increase tourism and draw more attention to our rural city,” Cr Clarke said.

“We expect to see around 350 people coming to stay in Wangaratta to prepare for the race.

“This number of spectators, competitors and sports tourists could generate an economic benefit of around $90,000 in the form of accommodation, food, retail and petrol.”

Road closures will be implemented between Wangaratta Road and Bickerton Street between 6am and 12:30pm on Thursday.

