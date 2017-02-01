Brotherly rivalry



Categories:

Tags:

JUDGES may be seeing double at the finish line of the Mcorp Consulting 10km race at the Wangaratta Fun Run and Marathon later this month.

Sixteen-year-old twin brothers Daniel and Luke Saunders have entered the event, and expect a tight battle for line honours.

The brothers, who play football for the Wangaratta Magpies, were encouraged to enter by mum Maria.

“Mum suggested we take it on again,” Daniel said.

“We run a bit in training with the Maggies, but don’t usually put together a full 10k.

“I think we’ll go okay, but we will find out for sure on February 26.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Print

Email

