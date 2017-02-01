Brodie set for NZ tour



Categories:

Tags:

WANGARATTA Warriors rising star Brodie Paul is preparing himself for the biggest basketball adventure of his life.

The 12-year-old has been selected to travel to New Zealand in April as part of the Australian Country Cup team after standout performances for the under 14 Victorian Country Bushrangers at the national tournament staged in Albury during January.

Brodie follows in the footsteps of fellow Warrior Chloe Storer, who travelled to New Zealand last year with the Australian Country side.

While his Bushrangers team missed out on the spoils at the Country Cup, Brodie said the experience of the tournament was a good one.

“We lost more games than we won, but we played against New Zealand in the finals and only lost by two points,” Brodie said.

“They went on and took out the cup, so we didn’t do too badly.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Print

Email

