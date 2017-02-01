Belci blasts unbeaten 92



SEVEN WDCA junior batsmen filled the scorebook in round eight of the junior cricket competition.

Beechworth’s Alessandro Belci (92 not out), Ovens Valley United’s Tom Sparks (68 not out), Corowa’s Darcy Melksham (55), Wangaratta’s Jordan Rufford-Sharp (53 not out), City Colts’ Tom Clough (53 not out), Ruthergeln’s Kurt Schmidt (50 not out) and Rovers United Bruck’s James McIntyre (50 not out) all produced fine innings’.

Twenty-four bowlers took multiple wickets for their side, with Greta’s Joel Smith claiming four scalps to have the best bowling figures for the week.

Under 16

Jordan Rufford-Sharp (53 not out) and Lewis Sharrock (46) led Wangaratta Magpies to 5/172 against City Colts White.

Colts bowler Tyler Gottschling took 3/20 in a ripping display with the ball.

In the Corowa derby, Darcy Melksham led his side with 55 runs, but the rest of the team could only muster 61 more as the Roos bowled them out.

