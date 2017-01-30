Teenager stuns gift field



HARRISON Kerr was just looking to qualify for the ‘Yes’ Optus 120 metre Wangaratta Gift and run well, but the boy from Park Orchards in Melbourne’s eastern suburbs went one step better to win the 96th running of the event.

Coming off a handicap of 9.5 metres, Kerr was up against the fastest runners and against sprinters with more experience including that of 2012 Wangaratta Gift winner Cam Dunbar.

Kerr highlighted training and support as keys behind his victory.

“I was just planning to make the final; to win I am just stoked,” Kerr said.

“I just ran as hard as I could, I had warmed up really well and after a similar start to the rest of the field I just pushed as hard as I could until the end.

“I train five days a week, I suppose this is a bit of reward for effort.”

