Senator goes into bat for clay target club


Categories: Community, Environment, News
Tags: , ,
LOCK AND LOAD: Senator Bridget McKenzie is interested in the North Wangaratta lead contamination issue and how it has been handled.LOCK AND LOAD: Senator Bridget McKenzie is interested in the North Wangaratta lead contamination issue and how it has been handled.

KEEN shooter and Senator for Victoria Bridget McKenzie will look into the process surrounding the North Wangaratta lead contamination investigation.

She plans to meet with the Australian Clay Target Association to see if the issue of lead contamination is widespread across the nation or whether Wangaratta was an anomaly.

Senator McKenzie told the Chronicle she wanted to know if the case was skewed in a certain direction following the news of the first complaint in May 2016.

The North Wangaratta Football Netball Club and the Wangaratta Clay Target Club, have been the most affected by the access restrictions placed on the area.

Environment Protection Authority (EPA) investigations have been ongoing since and use of the facilities is still restricted.

“I have made a note to actually check on this issue going forward and some of the Wangaratta councillors had quite strong views about the process and the level of risk adverseness of several players within the decision,” she said after a meeting with Wangaratta council last week.

The full version of this story can be read in the print edition of the Wangaratta Chronicle of Monday, 30 January, 2017 Click here to access current digital edition

see your ad here

Search North East Directory

Quickly search over 1,800 local business listings to find the product or service you need

Want to read this story in full on your computer, tablet or phone?