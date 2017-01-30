Senator goes into bat for clay target club



KEEN shooter and Senator for Victoria Bridget McKenzie will look into the process surrounding the North Wangaratta lead contamination investigation.

She plans to meet with the Australian Clay Target Association to see if the issue of lead contamination is widespread across the nation or whether Wangaratta was an anomaly.

Senator McKenzie told the Chronicle she wanted to know if the case was skewed in a certain direction following the news of the first complaint in May 2016.

The North Wangaratta Football Netball Club and the Wangaratta Clay Target Club, have been the most affected by the access restrictions placed on the area.

Environment Protection Authority (EPA) investigations have been ongoing since and use of the facilities is still restricted.

“I have made a note to actually check on this issue going forward and some of the Wangaratta councillors had quite strong views about the process and the level of risk adverseness of several players within the decision,” she said after a meeting with Wangaratta council last week.

