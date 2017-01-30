Lakers take command of Bushies



YARRAWONGA Mulwala enjoyed a terrific return to form by co-captain Matt Knight to help post 8/248 against Benalla Bushrangers.

Knight scored 69 runs with 10 boundaries and a six helping guide the Lakers to a strong total.

The visiting Yarrawonga side had 21 runs on the board before Benalla captain Sam Gladstone snared Ben Irvine’s wicket.

Co-captain Reid Clarke was caught soon after without the score changing before Knight strode to the crease.

Josh Vagg and Knight put on 80 runs for the third wicket, before Vagg fell for 33.

Marcus Hargreaves scored 40 runs and Corey McIntosh scored a lower-order 32 for the Lakers who posted 248 runs.

