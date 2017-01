Categories:

A BLISTERING top of 41 degrees Celsius is forecast to hit Wangaratta today with the CFA announcing a total fire ban across Victoria.

This is the culmination of a string of days with temperatures in the mid-30s.

Emily Guy, 13, had the right idea on Friday, escaping the top of 35 degrees at Frank Garth Reserve.

Today’s prediction comes almost two weeks after the rural city sweltered through 41.7 degrees on January 17, but things are set to cool down again from Wednesday.

