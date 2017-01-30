Curtis-McDonald’s rule the lawn



A DOMINANT display of tennis from the Curtis-McDonald family has seen them take all before him in the Wangaratta Lawn Tennis annual Australia Day tournament.

In the open division against the best male tennis players to attend, James Curtis-McDonald dropped just four games on his way to victory beating Leigh Chapman in the final 6-0, 6-1.

“He was just far too good at this point in time than anyone he went up against,” Wangaratta Lawn Tennis event organiser Frank Harris said.

“Brendan Liddell got the closest winning, two games in the semi finals.

“James played a bit of pennant in Melbourne, and lives in Shepparton, his whole family are nice people and great at tennis.”

Curtis-McDonald then paired up with a visiting Chinese contingent member in Zinsong Zhao and after overcoming the language barrier they were able to outlast Brendan Liddell and Zac Sullivan 6-1, 6-3.

