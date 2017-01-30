Colts a chance



Categories:

Tags:

FIVE City Colts batsmen made over 20 runs, but a damaging spell by Delatite captain Matt Stevenson saw the Colts all out for 167 on Saturday.

Ollie Willett (47), Nick Norris (21), Hayden Murray (23), Fraser Ellis (26) and Will Creed (32) all posted solid run totals for the Colts.

The total of 167 was the same total they posted against Yarrawonga Mulwala and successfully defended before Christmas, while the Colts also defended 123 against second-placed Beechworth.

The Colts were blitzed by the economical bowling of Stevenson who went for just 39 runs from 20 overs and took four wickets to go along with seven maiden overs.

Mitch Purcell backed his captain up with three wickets, while Earl Ree-Goodings and Joseph Cousins both recorded run outs to apply pressure from the field.

Colts captain Kent Braden was especially pleased with the maturity of his younger players.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Print

Email

