Buckle up for the Blue Ribbon Sale

IT’S that time of the year again – the highly anticipated Blue Ribbon Weaner Sale is back and ready to kick off on Thursday.

The popular cattle sale is known for drawing a crowd and this year is expected to be no different.

Supervisor of the sale yard Andrea Nankervis said she is expecting around 4000 cattle to be sold over the two-day sale on Thursday and Friday.

“Prices are good this year,” Ms Nankervis said.

“There has been a shortage of cattle recently so they’re in high demand – there’s no point having empty paddocks.”

Rodwells stock agent Peter Dargan said the Blue Ribbon Weaner Sale “has become a real feature in Wangaratta”.

