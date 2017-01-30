Buckle up for the Blue Ribbon Sale

Samantha Dick


Categories: Business, Community, News, Rural
Tags:
BLUE RIBBON WEANERS: Beef cattle farmer Graham Batten with his wife Lloydie and son Wayne Batten. PHOTO: Emma HillierBLUE RIBBON WEANERS: Beef cattle farmer Graham Batten with his wife Lloydie and son Wayne Batten. PHOTO: Emma Hillier

IT’S that time of the year again – the highly anticipated Blue Ribbon Weaner Sale is back and ready to kick off on Thursday.

The popular cattle sale is known for drawing a crowd and this year is expected to be no different.

Supervisor of the sale yard Andrea Nankervis said she is expecting around 4000 cattle to be sold over the two-day sale on Thursday and Friday.

“Prices are good this year,” Ms Nankervis said.

“There has been a shortage of cattle recently so they’re in high demand – there’s no point having empty paddocks.”
Rodwells stock agent Peter Dargan said the Blue Ribbon Weaner Sale “has become a real feature in Wangaratta”.

The full version of this story can be read in the print edition of the Wangaratta Chronicle of Monday, 30 January, 2017 Click here to access current digital edition

see your ad here

Search North East Directory

Quickly search over 1,800 local business listings to find the product or service you need

Want to read this story in full on your computer, tablet or phone?