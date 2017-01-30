Back to school: slow down and cross safely



DRIVERS are being urged to slow down and be cautious around school zones next week as the back to school rush gets underway.

Minister for Education James Merlino said reduced speed limits will be back in place outside schools across Victoria from tomorrow to keep kids safe as they head back to school for 2017.

Speed limits will drop to either 40km/h or 60km/h outside schools in the morning from 8am to 9.30am, and in the afternoon from 2.30pm to 4pm, Monday to Friday.

School speed zones are designed to improve road safety and keep our children safe, while taking into account issues such as high traffic volumes, peak school pedestrian hours and school holidays.

The school speed zone limits are clearly signposted with permanent speed limit signs, advance warning signs, time based signs or electronic variable signs.

Mr Merlino also called on Victorians to get active and encourage children to walk or ride to school.

