$3m school build

SENIOR students at Galen Catholic College will return on Wednesday to long-awaited new classrooms and facilities.

The relocation of the college’s senior area to the Park Lane side of the campus has been completed over the school holidays by Benalla’s Landmark Construction Group, and will be ready for use from the start of the 2017 school year.

Galen principal Bernard Neal said the new facilities included classrooms, a larger senior study area, eight new offices, meeting rooms, interview rooms, breakout spaces, and a shared open kitchen facility for staff and students.

“There is going to be so much excitement from the kids when they return,” Mr Neal said.

“Some students have been coming in over recent days, and have been a bit gobsmacked by how great it looks.”

This year will see year seven and eight students located close to the new senior school, as work gets under way on the new junior school, on the Phillipson Street side of the campus (the previous senior school area).

