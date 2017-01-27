World class field for woodchopping



BRAYDEN Meyer and Laurence O’Toole headline a strong contingent of national and international axemen who will compete at the 96th Wangaratta Sports Carnival.

Meyer and O’Toole were members of the Australian Chopperoos team that won at the Stihl Timberspot World Championships in Germany last year.

Joining them will be Victorian Timbersport team members David Coffey, David McIntosh, Jarrod Williams as well as local axeman Bryce Willoughby.

This will be Willoughby’s third Wangaratta Sports Carnival, and said he has had a lot more input into the organisation of the woodchopping event this year.

“There will be 25 axemen competing and there will be more prize money up for grabs this year as well,” Willoughby said.

“I think it is up to $6500 total to be won, that is fantastic for all the local sponsors to get around us and support us like that.

