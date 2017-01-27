Pasqualis gunning for carnival success



THE Pasqualis are gunning for the Wangaratta Sports Carnival to reach its 100th anniversary of the event and are hoping an increase in the quality of the footrunning field is the key.

Increasing the quality meant that as the main sponsor of the event ‘Yes’ Optus Wangaratta and Wagga Wagga franchise owner, Wally Pasquali, raised the prize money for the carnival to entice better runners to come to the Wangaratta Sports Carnival.

The men’s and women’s 120 metre open division Gift sees $10,000 up for grabs in the Victorian Athletic League marshalled events.

There is a further $9050 in prize money outside of the two Gift events.

Adding to the prestige of the Sports Carnival is the running events will take place on a grass track.

“We aren’t hosting an AFL game this year, so we have been able to prepare the track as a hard and fast track, because we haven’t had to take a conservative approach to the grass coverage for another event,” Wally said.

