Jobs hold weight with pool chance


FRIENDLY VISIT: Nationals Senator for Victoria Bridget McKenzie (second from left) spoke about key local issues with councillors including mayor Ken Clarke (left), Cr Harry Bussell, Cr Harvey Benton, Cr Dave Fuller and Cr Ruth Amery during her visit to the region on Wednesday. PHOTO: Emma HillierFRIENDLY VISIT: Nationals Senator for Victoria Bridget McKenzie (second from left) spoke about key local issues with councillors including mayor Ken Clarke (left), Cr Harry Bussell, Cr Harvey Benton, Cr Dave Fuller and Cr Ruth Amery during her visit to the region on Wednesday. PHOTO: Emma Hillier

THE success of funding for a new $8.9 million pool largely depends on whether it would produce more jobs than other applicants in the race for money.

Council is seeking $4.4 million from the Federal Government’s Building Better Regions Fund and Victorian Senator Bridget McKenzie was this week briefed on the proposal during her visit to Wangaratta.

In round two, 67 projects shared in $126 million but Wangaratta council wasn’t one of them.

But Senator McKenzie told the Chronicle the projects that show they can create the jobs and serve a community for the long-term will win favour.

“What I like about the aquatic proposal is the commitment to seek state and national events and bringing that level of people stimulates our local economy here, rather than just running individual swim clubs,” she said.

“There are always many more applications than there are dollars available and as a government, Minister (Fiona) Nash and the department assess each on its merits.”

