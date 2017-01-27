IGA’s final days



ANY hope of a last minute reprieve has evaporated for Steve and Linda Condon at Wangaratta Supa IGA with confirmation the business will close, possibly within two weeks.

A meeting between Mr Condon and the Wangaratta Plaza’s new landlord over Christmas had provided the store with a glimmer of hope but that was dashed last Saturday following more discussions with the landlord scheduled to take possession on February 9.

“It could be even less than two weeks; the doors will remain open while current stock lasts with plant and equipment to be sold at the end of February,” Mr Condon said.

News of the store’s plight was first announced back in November with a tentative closure date of January 31.

“What was positive out of that is that it enabled us to put things in place for what might eventuate,” Mr Condon said.

“The priority still remains our staff and looking after them.

“We appreciate the support of our wonderful staff, our loyal customers, service providers and tradesmen; we have always used locals.

“Over the 14 years we have been here we’ve given back into the community over $500,000 through the community benefits scheme and donations to the CFA.

