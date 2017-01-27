Helping comes naturally



IN an age when fundraising can be a hard slog, Alex Carmody makes it look easy, collecting for the Royal Children’s Hospital with an ever-present smile.

The 75 year old Wangaratta man’s ability to tap into the rich vein of generosity that runs through the local community was recognised yesterday with the announcement of his Medal of the Order of Australia honour for “service to youth, and to medical and emergency service organisations”.

Currently area manager of the RCH’s Good Friday Appeal, Alex has been a fundraiser for the charity since 1969.

As a volunteer with the Wangaratta Fire Brigade, he jumped at the chance to join efforts to raise funds for the hospital, when newly arrived fellow firefighter Cyril Davidson introduced the concept already proving successful in his previous brigade posting in Warracknabeal.

Since then, the sound of fire engine sirens has been synonymous with the Good Friday Appeal in Wangaratta, and as his involvement has continued (he took on the coordinator’s role in 1993), Alex has in turn become synonymous with the annual fundraiser.

But the hospital, and other local groups to which Alex has lent his time, including Scouts (he was a Yarrunga group leader, and branch, region and district commissioner while his children were involved), North Wangaratta Football Club (he was president between 1973 and ‘78), and the CFA (he is a volunteer and honorary life member, and former apparatus officer, active member and reserve member), have been lucky he was here to assist them.

