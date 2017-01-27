Curr backs a winner



ROB Curr has trained and owned horses for countless years, but nothing could prepare him for the events on January 3.

The 81-year-old Wangaratta local suffered a heart attack and spent the next four days recovering in hospital.

But the wily and quick witted Curr didn’t let that stop him for too long, there was work to do.

On Saturday, January 14 a horse Curr has a five per cent stake in, Irish Constabulary, was racing over 1200 metres in the Country Cup at the Magic Millions race day on the Gold Coast.

Irish Constabulary drew a wide barrier and was carrying five kilograms more than all but one horse, and he rounded the 800 metre mark coming 12th in a race between 16 horses and was 10th at the 400 metre mark.

But, like all good sports ‘Cinderella’ stories, Irish Constabulary kicked into gear.

Jockey Michael Hellyer urged Irish Constabulary wide from the pack down the final 200 metres and he bolted for the finish line.

At the 100 metre mark, Irish Constabulary got his nose in front and by the post he had won by almost a length and a half.

