Buckley boost

BRIGHT has been boosted by the return of goal kicking machine Tom Buckley to the Ovens Valley.

Buckley’s move to Sydney for work was short lived and the gun forward has moved back to Bright to take on a job he says he couldn’t pass up.

The 25 year-old has taken on the food and beverage manager role at the Mountain Men’s major sponsor, Bright Brewery.

He will pull on the blue and white again this Ovens and King football season after re-signing with the club last week.

Buckley was one of two major departures for the Mountain Men at last season’s end, along with that of 2015 Baker Medallist, Ben Bond.

Bright FNC president Peter Ricardi said it was great to have the key forward back.

“It’s a huge in, Tom has obviously been a big part of our senior side in recent years so to get him back is great,” Ricardi said.

