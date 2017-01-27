A lasting tribute to our finest citizen


Categories: News, Top stories
Tags:
GREAT HONOUR: The family of Rural City of Wangaratta Australia Day Citizen of the Year Susan Bromilow emotionally accepted the award on her behalf following her passing last Wednesday. It was a moving occasion as daughter Taryn Boyer read out a letter penned by her Mum not long before her passing. Pictured are husband Kevin, Taryn and son Shane at the Elders Rock by the Ovens River, which has Susan’s handprint engraved upon it - the first to be carved into the rock. PHOTO: Emma HillierGREAT HONOUR: The family of Rural City of Wangaratta Australia Day Citizen of the Year Susan Bromilow emotionally accepted the award on her behalf following her passing last Wednesday. It was a moving occasion as daughter Taryn Boyer read out a letter penned by her Mum not long before her passing. Pictured are husband Kevin, Taryn and son Shane at the Elders Rock by the Ovens River, which has Susan’s handprint engraved upon it - the first to be carved into the rock. PHOTO: Emma Hillier

THE handprint of the late Susan Bromilow has been carved into the Elders Rock by the Ovens River, the first to exist on the new local tribute.

Susan was yesterday named the Rural City of Wangaratta’s Citizen of the Year, but with her passing last week, her family accepted the award posthumously on her behalf.

Before her passing, Susan regarded the chance to choose her spot on the Elders Rock to be the most fulfilling from the award experience.

“The handprint also meant a lot to us because it’s part of Mum there and it meant a lot to her to be the first one there,” her son Shane said.

“Mum was striving hard to get to today, but she just fell short.”

She was told of her honour before Christmas, but knowing her battle with cancer was near an end, she made sure her thoughts were written for all to hear, penned in a speech read out by her daughter Taryn Boyer yesterday at the Wangaratta Australia Day ceremony.

Susan’s family, including husband Kevin, Shane and Taryn only the day before bid their Mum farewell, with many great words said in her eulogy.

Yesterday, friends, family and those who didn’t know Susan got the privilege to hear of the Australian spirit she encompassed, that everyone could aspire to.

The full version of this story can be read in the print edition of the Wangaratta Chronicle of Friday, 27 January, 2017 Click here to access current digital edition

see your ad here

Search North East Directory

Quickly search over 1,800 local business listings to find the product or service you need

Want to read this story in full on your computer, tablet or phone?