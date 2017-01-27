A lasting tribute to our finest citizen



THE handprint of the late Susan Bromilow has been carved into the Elders Rock by the Ovens River, the first to exist on the new local tribute.

Susan was yesterday named the Rural City of Wangaratta’s Citizen of the Year, but with her passing last week, her family accepted the award posthumously on her behalf.

Before her passing, Susan regarded the chance to choose her spot on the Elders Rock to be the most fulfilling from the award experience.

“The handprint also meant a lot to us because it’s part of Mum there and it meant a lot to her to be the first one there,” her son Shane said.

“Mum was striving hard to get to today, but she just fell short.”

She was told of her honour before Christmas, but knowing her battle with cancer was near an end, she made sure her thoughts were written for all to hear, penned in a speech read out by her daughter Taryn Boyer yesterday at the Wangaratta Australia Day ceremony.

Susan’s family, including husband Kevin, Shane and Taryn only the day before bid their Mum farewell, with many great words said in her eulogy.

Yesterday, friends, family and those who didn’t know Susan got the privilege to hear of the Australian spirit she encompassed, that everyone could aspire to.

