Rural city citizens, event of the year honoured


Categories: Community, News
Tags:
GREAT HONOUR: Susan Bromilow has been named the rural city's Citizen of the Year. The award was accepted by her children posthumously at Wangaratta this morning due to Susan's passing last week. Pictured are Australia Day ambassador Lindy Allen, Shane Bromilow, Taryn Boyer and mayor Ken Clarke. PHOTO: Emma HillierGREAT HONOUR: Susan Bromilow has been named the rural city's Citizen of the Year. The award was accepted by her children posthumously at Wangaratta this morning due to Susan's passing last week. Pictured are Australia Day ambassador Lindy Allen, Shane Bromilow, Taryn Boyer and mayor Ken Clarke. PHOTO: Emma Hillier

THE Rural City of Wangaratta celebrated everything Australian across various towns today with several awards being bestowed upon citizens.

Susan Bromilow of Whorouly was awarded the Citizen of the Year Award, posthumously accepted by her children.

The Young Citizen of the Year went to Michael Groves who recently completed year 12 at Cathedral College Wangaratta.

Community Event of the Year Award went to Milawa and Oxley Primary schools for staging the Milawa/Oxley Fox Run, an event that attracts hundreds of participants.

See tomorrow’s Chronicle for coverage of the Wangaratta event and those staged throughout the rural city.

see your ad here

Search North East Directory

Quickly search over 1,800 local business listings to find the product or service you need

Want to read this story in full on your computer, tablet or phone?