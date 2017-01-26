Rural city citizens, event of the year honoured



THE Rural City of Wangaratta celebrated everything Australian across various towns today with several awards being bestowed upon citizens.

Susan Bromilow of Whorouly was awarded the Citizen of the Year Award, posthumously accepted by her children.

The Young Citizen of the Year went to Michael Groves who recently completed year 12 at Cathedral College Wangaratta.

Community Event of the Year Award went to Milawa and Oxley Primary schools for staging the Milawa/Oxley Fox Run, an event that attracts hundreds of participants.

See tomorrow’s Chronicle for coverage of the Wangaratta event and those staged throughout the rural city.

