Warriors look to future

WANGARATTA Warriors’ 2016-17 CBL North East Conference season came to an end on Sunday in Bendigo.

The Warriors were backing up the same road trip from a week prior for their pool finals match against the Braves, the same opponent they had faced in the final round of the regular season.

In that game the Warriors were beaten by 72 points in a rolling offensive that flattened the Wangaratta side from the opening tip to the final siren.

It is a memory that burned the Warriors all week as they came out firing in the first quarter.

Liam Wright and Michael Jenkins exploded for eight points and six points respectively, Wright nailing four free throws while Jenkins nailed two three-pointers including one on the quarter time buzzer to give the Warriors a 28-26 lead.

The second quarter was a clinic by the home side, who were able to hold the Warriors to just 10 points in the second stanza while piling on 35 points themselves to regain the lead and capping off a 14-0 run in the final four minutes of the half to achieve a 23-point margin at the long break.

