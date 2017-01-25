Supercars headline huge year of racing



NATIONAL events will headline Winton Motor Raceway’s 2017 racing calendar among its strong pull of state and club-level attractions.

In what is set to be another bustling year for the regional circuit, some 48 weekends of the calendar year have been booked out for events.

That figure does not include private hire and test days during the week and Winton’s weekly test and tune sessions, held most Fridays.

Virgin Australia Supercars Championship headlines the calendar and is pencilled in for May 19-21.

The internationally recognised championship attracted a three-day crowd of about 89,000 to last year’s event.

New events to join the busy schedule are a three day Formula Festival over Easter long weekend and while categories are yet to be formalised, the event is designed to be a family friendly open wheeler affair.

