Not enough yet

ENOUGH Is Enough co-founders Tania Maxwell and Carol Roadknight have welcomed the state government’s announcement to reform bail.

Premier Daniel Andrews announced on Monday that a Night Court will be introduced for magistrates to hear bail requests from violent offenders when bail is opposed by police.

But Ms Maxwell said bail reform was just a start and the entire justice system needs to be overhauled for the safety of the wider community.

The government’s announcement came after a 26-year-old man was accused of ploughing through pedestrians in a car in Melbourne’s Bourke Street on Friday, killing five people and injuring dozens more.

The Windsor man was granted bail on January 14 by a bail justice after being accused of other crimes, despite police opposition to the application.

He was charged with five counts of murder on Monday for the Bourke Street incident and is expected to be charged with more offences.

He will face court in August.

Ms Maxwell said while the bail reform was a step in the right direction, it was disappointing that it took a tragedy for something to be done.

“We have been advocating for 10 months for reform of sentencing, bail and parole,” she said.

“Our big concern now is that the focus will be on bail when it is the whole of the justice system that needs reform.

