Flying the flag

THE dominant player of Wangaratta Lawn Tennis Club’s aggregate, Brendan Liddell, will carry the local hopes in the town’s biggest annual tennis tournament, hoping to break a 42-year drought.

Ken Hoskins was the last WLTC member to triumph in the men’s open division at the Australia Day tournament, back in 1975, but if anyone is capable of ending that losing streak it is Liddell, who has been close to unbeatable in aggregate play this summer.

The winners of the past six men’s open titles, Chris Lamb (2011-14) and Chris Beaton (2015-16), are not among the entries, but tournament director Frank Harris said the competition for trophies would be no less fierce.

“James Curtis-McDonald from Shepparton is coming over – he will be the number one seed,” Harris said.

“Dylan Edgley from Koonung Park is another seeded player – he plays pennant division two in Melbourne.

“Michael Hickey from Caulfield Rec will be up there, and Brendan Liddell looks the best chance of the local players.

