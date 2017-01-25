FLYING THE FLAG



AUSTRALIA Day celebrations are not only occurring at King George V Gardens in Wangaratta, but will bring people together at various spots throughout the district.

At Boorhaman Recreation Reserve, community fun will kick off from 8.30am, including a free community breakfast, flag raising and a presentation.

Carboor Hall is hosting an evening event from 6.30pm, which is set to include a community barbecue, activities and a flag lowering ceremony.

If you venture out to Cheshunt, there will also be celebrations happening there at the Cheshunt Hall from 6.30pm, centred around presentations and a barbecue.

Meanwhile, at the Eldorado Memorial Hall, there is a full schedule of Australia Day activities taking place at 6pm onwards.

Events will include dinner, flag lowering, an action packed children’s gold nugget hunt and a classic car display.

The Everton Hall will come alive from 8am, with a breakfast, speeches, flag raising, a presentation and games.

Glenrowan residents will gather at the Glenrowan Lions Park at 10am tomorrow for a host of activities, including a breakfast, speeches, and flag raising.

Also at 10am tomorrow is a gathering at the Greta/Hansonville Hall, kicking off with a flag raising and followed by a presentation and morning tea.

Those living in the Hamilton Park area will celebrate Australia Day at the Kurrajong Lane barbecue area from 9am.

Those in attendance can tuck in to a barbecue breakfast, and watch a flag raising ceremony and award presentations.

The welcoming surroundings of John McAleese Community Park will be the venue for Milawa’s Australia Day proceedings from 6.30pm tomorrow evening.

There will be plenty to do, watch and enjoy, with the evening’s schedule including games for the children, a donut eating contest, presentation of local awards and a barbecue.

Moyhu’s Lions Park will host Australia Day celebrations from 8.30am onwards, including breakfast, a flag raising, speeches and award presentations.

The Murmungee community will come together bright and early tomorrow morning at 7.30am to enjoy a community breakfast, with other events during the morning including flag raising, a presentation and fun children’s activities.

If you are in North Wangaratta, the Vine Hotel is hosting celebrations from 11am, including the launch of community storyboards.

At 8.30am tomorrow morning, Peechelba’s Bushland Reserve will be the scene for local celebrations, with a flag raising, presentation and community breakfast.

Tarrawingee Hall will have a festive atmosphere tomorrow, with celebrations starting at 7.30am and the schedule including breakfast, speeches and awards.

Whorouly’s local events are also set to be popular, with a full complement of Australia Day related activities taking place from 5pm, including flag raising, presentations, a barbecue and activities, as well as a Moonlight Movie to entertain at dusk.

